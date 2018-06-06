Trump Vows Republican Senators to Vote in Congress on North Korea Deal - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has assured Republican senators that Congress would be able to vote on any potential deal that he might conclude during his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, CNN reported.

Trump, US Vice President Mike Pence and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have confirmed to different Republican lawmakers that if an accord with Pyongyang is reached, it would be in the form of a treaty, and therefore would require the support of two-thirds of the US Senate for ratification, according to CNN.

The White House refused to comment on the matter, the broadcaster added.

In a letter to Trump earlier this week, several Democratic lawmakers said that they would not support an agreement with North Korea unless its provisions included the complete disarmament of Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Last week, Trump said he was not going to agree to any kind of deal with Kim during their first meeting set for June 12 in Singapore. He underscored that the United States and North Korea were going to "start a process" and a new relationship during the summit.

The long-standing tensions on the Korean Peninsula have significantly de-escalated in 2018 when Kim announced his willingness to denuclearize the country and met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The inter-Korean summit, which took place in late April in the truce village of Panmunjom, resulted in a joint declaration on measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and proceed with reunion programs for separated Korean families.