Bill Clinton Opens Up About What Makes Him Furious (Spoiler: It's Russia Again)

In an interview with a French daily newspaper, former US President Bill Clinton has discussed his political thriller novel, entitled “The President is Missing,” the plot of which revolves around a cyberattack on several nations - something that he says could happen.

The all-encompassing interview touched upon a wide range of issues in international politics, including foreign meddling in elections, which is when the former POTUS said that there’s been something that had outraged him.

“In fact, I am more often anxious rather than outraged, but when Russia interferes in our elections, then yes, it makes me furious,” Clinton told Le Parisien.

Clinton alleged that Moscow has also attempted to influence the outcome of the vote in France, Germany, the Netherlands and other states.

He then added that the fact that certain individuals are being prevented from voting due to their race, age or education also makes him angry, as well as the US’ policy on climate change and its insufficient measures to stop drugs at the border.

Russia has repeatedly been accused of meddling in the 2016 presidential election in the US and of collusion with Donald Trump’s campaign in order to beat his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Both the Kremlin and the White House have consistently denied the accusations.