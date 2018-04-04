Register
23:18 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton Again Proclaims Russia, FBI to Blame for Failed Presidential Bid

    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    US
    Get short URL
    206

    Speaking at The Wing in Manhattan on Tuesday, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told audience members that several factors contributed to her 2016 loss to US President Donald Trump - but mostly, it was Russia and now-resistance hero James Comey.

    Aside from Russia, Clinton blamed fake news, misogyny, Cambridge Analytica, the National Rifle Association (NRA) and the FBI for playing major roles in thwarting her path to the Oval Office — and not any weaknesses in her own campaign.

    "I think we are in a really bad spot," she told her audience after making a grand entrance to the tune of Macy Gray's 1999 hit "I Try." "I don't understand how what is happening is going to better prepare us for the future."

    "Everything is so unstable. There's a lot of confusion and concern around the world about what's happening in our country… and every day that goes by there's more evidence and more proof of Russia and fake news and Cambridge Analytica and misogyny and sexism. I mean it's hard… it's very hard," she added.

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Book Expo event in New York Thursday, June 1, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Craig Ruttle
    Hillary Clinton Says ‘New National Commission’ Needed to Investigate Election Meddling

    For Clinton, misogyny really reared its head when Trump goaded on his supporters in chanting "lock her up" during the heated election cycle.

    "They're still chanting it. When he can't think of anything to say, Trump starts chanting it. And you sit there and think ‘does he think I was elected?'" Clinton asked. "Some of you probably remember when Kathy Griffin held up the head of Trump… What you may not remember is they were selling Trump holding up my head at the Republican convention and nobody said a word."

    While there was certainly plenty of offensive Clinton-related merchandise on sale around the convention, media outlets so far haven't dug up items depicting Trump holding Clinton's severed head.

    Continuing her blame game, Clinton declared that, Russia and misogyny be damned, she would've won the presidential race had former FBI Director James Comey not announced that he would be reopening the investigation into her emails late in the campaign.

    "But for the letter he wrote on October 28, I would have won," she said.

    Though she said she was inspired by student activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School rallying against the NRA, Clinton found that organization also to carry blame for her White House fail.

    Hillary Clinton appears on screen reading an excerpt from the book Fire and Fury during a skit at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York
    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles/Invision
    Twitter Erupts as Hillary Clinton Mocks Trump During Surprise Grammys Appearance

    "You know the NRA has spent more money on me than any other candidate," she said. "We'll find out if any of that was Russian money."

    According to Open Secrets, the NRA spend $19 million to oppose Clinton in the 2016 campaign and $11 million to support Trump. The Center for Responsive Politics found that it spent $15 million to oppose the reelection of then-President Barack Obama in 2012, and gave $3.4 million to support opponent Mitt Romney.

    And then there was WikiLeaks.

    "You had the Russians stealing the DNC emails and then stealing emails from my campaign and on October 7 the CIA director said for the first time that the Russians were interfering in our election," she said. "Now that would have been a big story, except shortly after that the Access Hollywood tape was released and so that became the giant story. [However, after the tapes] WikiLeaks began dropping emails from [Clinton campaign chair] John Podesta's account."

    The Chicago native later predicted that things will only get worse as we haven't "seen the bottom yet."

    "It's very scary to contemplate, but more could happen that would put our rights at risk, our freedom at risk, our values, our fundamental views of what is means to be Americans."

    Related:

    Hillary Clinton Receives Minor Treatment at Indian Hospital
    Blame the Sandals? Hillary Clinton Slips Twice During India Trip (VIDEO)
    Clinton Smells Danger and Lack of Professionals in Trump-Kim Meeting
    Twitter Explodes Over Clinton's 'Russians Still Coming' Remark
    Monica Lewinsky Opens Up on Affair With Clinton Causing Twitter Meltdown
    Tags:
    FBI, Russia, Hillary Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse