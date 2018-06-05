US Justice Dep Appeals Ruling Banning Trump From Blocking on Twitter - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department has appealed a federal court ruling, which declared that it was unconstitutional for US President Donald Trump to block followers on Twitter, The Politico news outlet reported.

The Politico reported on Monday that several Justice Department officials had filed an appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on behalf of the president and White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino.

On May 23, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled that Twitter was a "designated public forum" that was subject to the First Amendment to the US Constitution, and Trump blocking people from his personal Twitter account was a violation of their constitutional rights.

The court's ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed in July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven other individuals. The lawsuit claimed that Trump prevented the institute from publishing posts in response to his tweets.

READ MORE: 'Gets Elites Shocked': WH Staffers Claim Trump's Mistakes on Twitter Deliberate

Trump has over 52 million followers on Twitter and frequently makes policy announcements or expresses his views on domestic and global issues using the social media platform.