Trump Rehearses Mueller Interview on Russia Meddling – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has been holding question-and-answer sessions with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani ahead of a sit-down with the special investigator in the Russia meddling probe, media said.

"Rudy Giuliani tells me he is doing question and answer prep sessions regarding special counsel probe with the president in the evenings this week," NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell tweeted Wednesday.

She said the preparation was being conducted in person and over the phone to identify information protected by lawyer-client privilege that Trump should or should not disclose to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Giuliani said earlier this week that no decision had been made on a Trump interview, which is expected to shed light on claims of his campaign's collusion with Moscow during the 2016 presidential election.

Giuliani also said earlier that the Mueller's probe is not going to lead to an indictment against the sitting US president, saying that "they acknowledged" this fact "after some battling".