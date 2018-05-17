Giuliani: Mueller Told Trump Team President Won't Be Indicted

US special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into links between Donald Trump and Russia is not going to lead to an indictment against the sitting US president, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday.

"They can't indict. At least they acknowledged that to us after some battling, they acknowledged that to us," the former New York City mayor told CNN.

US House GOP Exonerates Trump Campaign

"The Justice Department memos going back to before Nixon say that you cannot indict a sitting president, you have to impeach him. Now, there was a little time in which there was some dispute about that, but they acknowledged to us orally that they understand that they can't violate the Justice Department rule," the attorney explained.

Mueller and the FBI's lengthy investigations into the Trump-Russia collusion claims have not resulted in any real evidence to substantiate claims of criminal behavior.

Now that Mueller has told Trump's legal team the president won't be indicted for any alleged crimes committed during the 2016 election process — which saw the political novice defeat an experienced Democratic candidate who had served as a senator and secretary of state — Trump appears vindicated in his claim that the investigation is a "witch hunt."

Moscow, too, has vehemently denied the accusations of collusion as absurd.

Some of Trump's aides have been ensnared by the special counsel's vaguely defined mission; however, their crimes have been almost comically unrelated to "Trump-Russia collusion" and "Russian meddling." The criminal charges have mostly concerned white collar financial crimes — as in the case of short-lived Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his former deputy Robert Gates — some of which took place years before the election.

​The US House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee recently determined that, after more than a year of "investigating," that there was no collusion, which is what Moscow said immediately after the allegations surfaced.