Landslide Hits North Carolina Dam, Thousands of People Evacuated

A landslide has occurred next to a dam on Lake Tahoma in North Carolina in the US, authorities have announced a mandatory evacuation of people, according to the NBC network.

"The landslide affected the dam on Lake Tahoma. A compulsory evacuation is taking place," the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

According to the TV channel, the evacuation affected several thousand people. It is reported that the landslide was provoked by heavy downpours.

MCDOWELL COUNTY UPDATE: A landslide has comprised the integrity of Lake Tahoma Dam. MANDATORY EVACUATIONS underway from the Dam at Lake Shore Dr to Lake Tahoma Rd (NC 80) to the confluence of the Catawba River near Resistoflex Rd and Riverside Park. ACT NOW TO PRESERVE YOUR LIFE! — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) 30 мая 2018 г.

The director of the emergency service of McDowell district William Kehler said that the evacuation will continue until the integrity of the dam has been verified.

Strong downpours came to the eastern coast of the US along with the subtropical storm "Alberto."

On Monday, subtropical storm "Alberto" hit the coast of Florida. As a result of bad weather, two people were killed. Later, the US National Center for Hurricane Tracking reported that the storm had eased.