US Calls for Emergency UN Security Council Meeting on Attacks Against Israel

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council that it hopes will take place on Wednesday afternoon, the US Mission to the UN said in a press release on Tuesday.

"This afternoon, the United States called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the latest attacks on Israel out of the Gaza Strip by Hamas and other militants," the release said. "We expect the meeting to take place tomorrow afternoon."

© REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Gaza Shelling of Israel Damages Electric Facility Supplying Palestine With Energy - Reports

28 mortars were fired from from the Gaza Strip earlier in the day, injuring at least five Israelis. The Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad movements have claimed responsibility for the shelling of the Israeli territory, according to the Times of Israel.

The Israeli air forces hit at least 35 targets at the positions of the Islamic Jihad movement in Southern Gaza, which Israel believed to be behind the attack, the IDF reported later.