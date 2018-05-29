IDF Starts Op in Gaza as Netanyahu Vows Forceful Response to Palestinian Attacks

The barrage of 28 mortars was fired from the enclave earlier in the day, most of them were claimed to be intercepted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, blamed the Hamas organization for the recent attacks, promising to respond "forcefully" to the barrage.

"Israel takes a grave view of the attacks on it and its communities by Hamas and Islamic Jihad from the Gaza Strip. The IDF will respond to these attacks forcefully," he said during a conference in northern Israel, referring to the Israel Defence Forces.

Following Netanyahu's statement, Israel stroke Islamic Jihad militant group position in Southern Gaza, in response to the latest mortar shellings, according to Reuters.

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported that its sirens had gone off on three occasions in the settlements along the border with the Gaza Strip because of machinegun fire from the territory of the Palestinian enclave.

The situation on the border escalated on Monday, particularly after an Israeli tank attacked a militant observation post in response to an attempted violation of the border by two Palestinians.

The violent clashes between Palestinian protestors and IDF on the Gaza border Israel continue since the last March, when a full-scale demonstrations were organized by Hamas. Israel has justified its actions citing security reasons, saying it is defending its borders and blames Hamas for encouraging thousands of Palestinians to break through the border and attack Israelis.