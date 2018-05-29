Trump: Mueller's Team Is 'Meddling' in Midterm Elections

President Donald Trump has accused special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team of "meddling" in the upcoming midterm elections and blamed Democrats for "collusion."

The US president has repeatedly called Mueller's team "13 angry Democrats," although Mueller is a Republican. The latter was appointed by Trump's deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein.

“This investigation involved far more surveillance than we ever had any idea about. It wasn’t just a wiretap against a campaign aide…it was secretly gathering information on the Trump Campaign…people call that Spying…this is unprecedented and scandalous.” Mollie Hemingway — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 мая 2018 г.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 мая 2018 г.

Trump continued by asking why "the 13 Angry and heavily conflicted Democrats investigating the totally Crooked Campaign of totally Crooked Hillary Clinton," adding that it seems to be "a Rigged Witch Hunt."

Sorry, I’ve got to start focusing my energy on North Korea Nuclear, bad Trade Deals, VA Choice, the Economy, rebuilding the Military, and so much more, and not on the Rigged Russia Witch Hunt that should be investigating Clinton/Russia/FBI/Justice/Obama/Comey/Lynch etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 мая 2018 г.

The tweets came shortly after the Mueller team targeted former Trump campaign aide Paul Manafort's business dealings.

The former aide faces charges of money laundering and acting as an unregistered foreign agent. Manafort stated that Mueller should not be able to prosecute him because the charges do not stem directly from the purported Russian election interference.

Following the 2016 election, some US Senators, seeking to dismiss Trump, including Democratic Senator from California Maxine Waters, called to impeach the president for conflict of interest charges involving Trump family's global business contracts.