    In this photo taken April 21, 2017, President Donald Trump looks out an Oval Office window at the White House in Washington following an interview with The Associated Press

    The Tweets Go On: Trump Lashes Out at ’13 Angry Democrats’ in Mueller Probe

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    US President Donald Trump resumed his frequently complaining tweets, now accusing Democrats for investigating alleged Trump-Russia collusion instead of looking into more important matters such as his desire to investigate Hillary Clinton and her many campaign controversies.

    "Why didn't the 13 Angry Democrats investigate the campaign of Crooked Hillary Clinton, many crimes, much Collusion with Russia?" complained Trump in a recent tweet. "Why didn't the FBI take the Server from the DNC? Rigged Investigation!"

    ​The new Trump rant tweet continues a series of complaints against a group within the Mueller probe that the president considers to be biased against him, referring to them as "13 Angry Democrats."

    Two hours earlier, Trump suggested in a tweet that as a result of the Mueller investigation, many who hoped to work in government had to withdraw applications because their reputation was now "in tatters."

    "Who's going to give back the young and beautiful lives (and others) that have been devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt? They journeyed down to Washington, D.C., with stars in their eyes and wanting to help our nation…They went back home in tatters!"

    ​According to TownHall.com, the president's "tatters" tweet came shortly after the Mueller team targeted former Trump campaign aide Paul Manafort's business dealings.

    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    ‘Substitution of Litigation for Politics’: Russiagate the Last Resort of ‘Clintonite Democratic Party’
    The former aide faces charges of money laundering and acting as an unregistered foreign agent. Manafort claimed Mueller should not be able to prosecute him because the charges do not stem directly from the purported Russian election interference.

    However, this series of angry declaiming tweets began earlier, as on May 26, Trump previously blamed "13 Angry Democrats."

    "When will the 13 Angry Democrats (& those who worked for President O), reveal their disqualifying Conflicts of Interest? It's been a long time now! Will they be indelibly written into the Report along with the fact that the only Collusion is with the Dems, Justice, FBI & Russia?"

    ​According to the increasingly isolated president, Capitol Hill Democrats are still unable to move past their 2016 presidential election loss and are seeking to unearth as much dirt as possible.

    "This whole Russia Probe is Rigged. Just an excuse as to why the Dems and Crooked Hillary lost the Election and States that haven't been lost in decades. 13 Angry Democrats, and all Dems if you include the people who worked for Obama for 8 years. #SPYGATE & CONFLICTS OF INTEREST!"

    ​Following the 2016 election, some US Senators, seeking to unseat Trump, including Democratic California state Senator Maxine Waters, called for impeaching the president on conflict of interest charges involving Trump family global business contracts.

    Trump met with his new lawyer, longtime New York politician Rudy Giuliani, over the US holiday weekend. In an interview with The Washington Post following the meeting, Giuliani said that Trump had "made a deal" with his legal team about the Russia probe.

    "He stays focused on North Korea, Iran and China, and we stay focused on the case and we'll bother him when we have to," Giuliani told reporters, cited by the New York Post.

