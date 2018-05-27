Alabama Declares Emergency Over Alberto: 'Some Areas Could See' Tornadoes

Governor of the US state of Alabama Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency in some counties due to the approaching subtropical storm of Alberto.

“Due to the threat from #Alberto I have issued a State of Emergency for counties that could be affected. Some areas could see flooding, heavy winds and possibly tornadoes. Please stay weather aware through the weekend and into next week,” Ivey wrote on her Twitter page on late Saturday.

TRACKING #ALBERTO — NHC says storm is slowly organizing tonight. Heavy rain moving into Florida tonight. Official track shows landfall in western FL panhandle Monday. Heavy rain affecting central Alabama late Monday and Tuesday pic.twitter.com/YsfYgdLiIZ — Adrian Castellano (@AdrianWVTM13) 27 мая 2018 г.

Alberto is the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, which officially begins in June. It formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday and threatens to batter the northern Gulf of Mexico coast with heavy rains and storm surge. The storm is going to reach the US coast on late Sunday.

Coastal Impacts from Alberto along Alabama and Northwest Florida Coasts as well as Central Alabama Impacts @spann #ALWX https://t.co/bsFvMRdX7U pic.twitter.com/1zWBexQJ4w — Alabama Weather Blog (@alabamawxblog) 26 мая 2018 г.

On Saturday, governors of the states of Mississippi and Florida declared the state of emergency because of the approaching subtropical storm.

750PM Distant storms and cool waves apparent in tonight’s #timelapse ahead of impacts from #Alberto pic.twitter.com/PXQ4lH34xQ — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) 27 мая 2018 г.

