Coast Guard: Subtropical Storm Alberto Threatens US Boaters (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Recreational US boaters, who plan to set sail during the three-day Memorial Day weekend, are being urged stay on dry land, as gale-force winds from a dangerous subtropical storm threaten the Gulf of Mexico region, US Coast Guard said.

"Typically, there is an increase of boaters on the water during the holiday weekend, however, due to the impeding storm the Coast Guard urges boaters to take precautions for their personal safety," the Coast Guard stated in a press release on Friday. "Rescue and assistance by the Coast Guard and other agencies may be degraded as the storm approaches. Boaters are urged to secure their vessels and emergency-position-indicating radio beacons."

8pm Intermediate Adv. Subtropical Storm Alberto winds remain at 40 mph. With all the active rain and wind displaced east of the center, the Flood Watch continues for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/3n7RHfRZgs — Steve Weagle (@SteveWeagleWPTV) 26 мая 2018 г.

The release explained that storms often blow unsecured beacons overboard, even when boats are tied up in port, creating false emergency signals.

Alberto is the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, which officially begins June 1. The storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and threatens to batter the northern Gulf of Mexico coast with heavy rains and storm surge, according to weather forecasts.

Last year was the worst hurricane season in recent memory, with monster storms Harvey, Irma and Maria flooding parts of Texas and wiping out electric power in the US territory of Puerto Rico and nearby islands.

"Dark As Night" as a storm hits the beach in Gulf Shores, AL sending everyone indoors with the whale's mouth following the shelf cloud.

We're live on @weatherchannel 3- 8 PM ET updating beach impacts as #Alberto approaches late weekend. pic.twitter.com/0YHfJFcPYI — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) 25 мая 2018 г.

​