Coast Guard: Subtropical Storm Alberto Threatens US Boaters (VIDEO)

"Typically, there is an increase of boaters on the water during the holiday weekend, however, due to the impeding storm the Coast Guard urges boaters to take precautions for their personal safety," the Coast Guard stated in a press release on Friday. "Rescue and assistance by the Coast Guard and other agencies may be degraded as the storm approaches. Boaters are urged to secure their vessels and emergency-position-indicating radio beacons."
8pm Intermediate Adv. Subtropical Storm Alberto winds remain at 40 mph. With all the active rain and wind displaced east of the center, the Flood Watch continues for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/3n7RHfRZgs— Steve Weagle (@SteveWeagleWPTV) 26 мая 2018 г.
Alberto is the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, which officially begins June 1. The storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and threatens to batter the northern Gulf of Mexico coast with heavy rains and storm surge, according to weather forecasts.
Last year was the worst hurricane season in recent memory, with monster storms Harvey, Irma and Maria flooding parts of Texas and wiping out electric power in the US territory of Puerto Rico and nearby islands.
"Dark As Night" as a storm hits the beach in Gulf Shores, AL sending everyone indoors with the whale's mouth following the shelf cloud.— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) 25 мая 2018 г.
We're live on @weatherchannel 3- 8 PM ET updating beach impacts as #Alberto approaches late weekend. pic.twitter.com/0YHfJFcPYI
All comments
Show new comments (0)