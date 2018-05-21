Feel the Burn: Bernie Sanders Announces Intention to Run for Reelection in 2018

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senator Bernie Sanders said in a statement that he will seek re-election to the US Senate.

"I have some important news to share, and I wanted you to hear it from me: Today, I am announcing my intention to run for re-election to the United States Senate in 2018," Sanders wrote in a Twitter post.

The senator from the US state of Vermont pledged he would continue to be the fiercest opponent in the Senate to congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump.

But being anti-Trump and anti-Republican is not enough. We need to continue our fight for a progressive agenda which will take on oligarchy, and improve the lives of working people throughout our country. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 21, 2018

Twitter users have split into two camps, with some of them opposed to the re-election of the US senator, while a great number are in favor.

Bernie, give it up — jac2000 (@Jac2000A) 21 мая 2018 г.

Social media users have supported the idea of the US senator's re-election.

— Branden Patten (@BeepsOkay) 21 мая 2018 г.

— Danny Arnold (@canoedan) 21 мая 2018 г.

— Rossana Archibold (@rsscrbl) 21 мая 2018 г.

​​​READ MORE: Bernie Sanders Doubles Down on Calls for Trump to Resign Over Harassment Claims

© REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed Bernie Sanders: Saudi Crown Prince Should Stop Talking About Gaza and Do Something

Sanders reiterated on Monday his campaign statements from the 2016 campaign in which he called Trump a liar and a person who aims to divide Americans on the basis of race, religion and sexual orientation.

The US Senator was a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination but lost to Hillary Clinton.

Sanders has been representing Vermont in the US Senate since 2007.