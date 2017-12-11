Bernie Sanders Doubles Down on Calls for Trump to Resign Over Harassment Claims

Sanders’ calls have come following last week’s resignation of Democractic Senator Al Franken, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

Sen. Bernie Sanders has reiterated his call for US President Donald Trump to leave office over the sexual misbehavior allegations against him.

"Here you have a president who has been accused by many women of assault, who says on a tape that he assaulted women," Sanders told NBC’s "Meet the Press" program on Sunday.

The senator noted that Sen. Al Franken resigned after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

On Thursday, Sanders already suggested that Trump should step down, following in Franken’s footsteps.

We have a president who acknowledged on tape that he assaulted women. I would hope that he pays attention to what's going on and think about resigning. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) 7 декабря 2017 г.

​Sanders’ calls on Sunday echoed similar statements by Sens. Cory Brooker and Jeff Merkley, who have also urged Trump to step down over the allegations.

Before he was elected president, Trump was accused of sexual misconduct by 16 women. Trump has long threatened to sue the women who have made those claims, but he has not yet done so. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the White House’s official position is that all the women who have accused Trump of sexual misbehavior are lying.

Al Franken resigned from office on Thursday, a day after a number of his Democratic colleagues called for him to step down following a growing number of allegations of sexual harassment.

In November, a female journalist publicly accused Franken of groping her when she was asleep. Following this allegation, another woman claimed Franken made unwanted sexual advancements toward her in 2006. More accusers reported allegations of sexual misconduct against Franken over the past several weeks.

Earlier, Rep. John Conyers resigned over similar allegations, but he claimed his departure was due to health issues.

Franken and Conyers have been in the epicenter of sexual allegations that have recently emerged against a number of US politicians in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Another prominent figure is Republican candidate Roy Moore, who has faced multiple sexual misbehavior allegations, including assault and sexual encounters with underage girls.