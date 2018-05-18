Shooting at Santa Fe High School - Police (PHOTO)

"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available," the message said.

No information if anyone was injured has been provided.

"We're currently in protect mode as a precaution because of reports of a shooting at Santa Fe HS. Doors are locked and personnel are stationed at outer doors to let people in and out. No students allowed outside of building. Field trips are postponed until we go off of protect mode," the statement issued by the police says.

The police have been sent to the scene to investigate the incident.

LIVE: #Texas authorities on-scene of reported "active shooter" situation at #SantaFe High School, south of Houston; Some students being brought out of building now #LiveDesk pic.twitter.com/Akj69Z0Rq5 — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) 18 мая 2018 г.

BREAKING 🔥🔥🔥

Active shooter Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas 🔥#SantaFeHighSchool pic.twitter.com/f3t7MDnKLZ — Ignite🔥 (@IgnitedTrueWord) 18 мая 2018 г.

​