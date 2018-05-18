Shooting Reported at Trump National Resort in Doral, Florida

An unidentified man opened fire early Friday morning at the Trump National Golf resort in Doral, Florida. The police have responded to the incident and the suspect has been taken into custody.

DPD responded to a shots fired call at the Trump National Golf Resort. Subject is in custody. No known Victims at this point. CP with media area at the parking lot of Carolina Ale house. More info to follow. Again, no known Victims at this time. No further threat. pic.twitter.com/vmNx0HcDph — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) May 18, 2018

No one was injured in the incident, police said.