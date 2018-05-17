US Senate Votes for Maintaining Net Neutrality Rules

The Senate voted 52 to 47 to protect current net neutrality rules. The legislation now goes for vote to the House of Representatives.
Net neutrality rules introduced by the previous US administration prevent telecom providers from interfering with Internet traffic and favouring particular websites.
FCC announced previously that net neutrality is set to come to an end in the United States on June 11. The move was sharply criticised by web users when the commission considered it late last year, accusing telecommunications companies of trying to monopolize the internet and imposing a pay-to-play system on the web.
