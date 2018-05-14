WATCH Test Launch of Minuteman III Missile

The second launch this year was carried out in order to test the effectiveness and readiness of the weapons system.

The United States on Monday carried out a successful test of the Minuteman-3 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), US Air Force reported.

The rocket was launched at 08:23 a.m. GMT from a silo launcher from the Vandenberg air base in California. The unarmed warhead of the missile, which flying 6,700 km, fell into the designated area at the test site in the Kwajalein Atoll area, located in the central Pacific Ocean.