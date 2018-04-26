US Tests Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile - Reports

The US Air Force has reportedly carried out a test launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.
This is the first such test launch this year, with the last one being conducted in August 2017; initially, the launch was scheduled for February but was postponed.
The launch of the missile without a warhead was conducted at the Vandenberg Air Force base in California and was called successful as it managed to hit its designated target.
