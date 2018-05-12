Register
08:05 GMT +312 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken from video an unidentified man gets close to a lava flow advancing down a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii Monday, May 7, 2018

    Trump Approves Disaster Declaration For Hawaii Over Volcano Eruption - Reports

    © AP Photo / Scott Wiggers/Apau Hawaii Tours
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - On Friday, four members of the US Congress representing the state said in a letter to the US President that Donald Trump must immediately approve a disaster declaration for areas impacted by the ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island.

    "Based on the severity of the damage and preliminary assessments, it is clear that recovery will overwhelm state and county resources," the letter said on Friday. "[Hawaii] Governor [David] Ige has requested that you issue a presidential disaster declaration to allow state and county officials to apply for vital federal assistance available. We urge your expeditious approval of his request."

    The letter was signed by Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, as well as Representatives Colleen Hanabusa and Tulsi Gabbard.

    According to the US-based media reports, Trump administration has granted on Friday afternoon Governor David Ige's request to heip the County cope with severe damages caused by the ongoing eruption of KIlauea volcano.

    "Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Hawaii and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the area affected by the Kilauea volcanic eruption and earthquakes beginning on May 3, 2018, and continuing," White House said.

    The White House added that more designations could be made at a later date "if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments."

    Hawaii Volcano Eruption
    USGS
    USGS: Potential for Explosive Volcanic Eruption Rises on Hawaii's Big Island (VIDEO)
    The approval of the disaster declaration would provide the area affected by the eruption with access to important federal funding, the lawmakers stressed, the Hawaii News Now media outlet reported earlier on Friday.

    On Wednesday, Ige signed a disaster declaration following the volcano's latest eruption, which started on May 3. The governor's office said the estimated cost to protect residents over the next 30 days will likely exceed $2.9 million.

    Since the beginning of the eruption, 15 fissures have emerged. Hawaii County Civil Defense said that lava from those openings have so far destroyed 36 structures, including more than two dozen homes, and covered 117 acres of land.

    Related:

    USGS: Potential for Explosive Volcanic Eruption Rises on Hawaii's Big Island
    WATCH: Lava Flow Consumes Car in Hawaii
    WATCH: Volcanic Gas Emissions Threaten Residents on Hawaii's Big Island
    Lava Fumes Threaten Residents on Hawaii's Big Island - Civil Defense (VIDEO)
    Lava Destroys Dozens of Homes on Hawaii's Big Island (VIDEOS)
    Tags:
    disaster declaration, eruption, volcano, damage, Governor David Ige, United States, Hawaii
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse