Register
07:21 GMT +309 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lava advances along a street near a fissure in Leilani Estates, on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone, Hawaii, the U.S., May 5, 2018

    WATCH: Volcanic Gas Emissions Threaten Residents on Hawaii's Big Island

    © REUTERS / U.S. Geological Survey/Handout
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    HONOLULU (Sputnik) – Dangerous levels of volcanic gases pose a health risk to residents on Hawaii’s Big Island as eruption activity subsides, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement.

    "The eruption along Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone within the Leilani Estates subdivision has paused. Strong emission of gas continues from the fissure system that is now about 2.5 miles long," the observatory said in a Tuesday statement.

    The statement added that the pause was "likely temporary" and additional lava and fissure outbreaks "are possible at any time."

    This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows Mohala Street in Leiliani Estates near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island that is blocked by a lava flow from the eruption of Kilauea volcano.
    © AP Photo/ HAWAII ELECTRIC LIGHT
    Two Strong Earthquakes Rock Hawaii's Big Island as Volcano Erupts (VIDEOS, PHOTO)
    Since the start of the eruption on Thursday, a total of 12 fissures have emerged. The lava emerging from those fissures has covered 104 acres and destroyed 35 structures, mostly homes, the Hawaii County Civil Defense agency said on its website on Tuesday. On Sunday, the civil defense put the number of destroyed homes at 26.

    The natural disaster has also resulted in the mandatory evacuation of around 1,700 residents of the two subdivisions affected by the eruption, namely Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens. Both subdivisions are located in the east rift zone of Kilauea volcano in the Puna district of the Big Island, the biggest island of the Hawaiian archipelago.

    Highway 130, one of the main access roads to and from the area affected by the eruption, has been partially closed due to cracks in the roadway, caused by previous eruption. Residents of Leilani Estates have been allowed to check on their property during daylight time until further notice. The residents of Lanipuna Gardens on the other hand have not been able to access their property due to dangerous volcanic gases, according to civil defense.

    Kilauea volcano, which has been erupting continuously since 1983, is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. On Friday, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake, the strongest in Hawaii since 1975, rattled the island.

    Related:

    Erupting Volcano in Hawaii Releases Life-Threatening Toxic Gas (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Two Quakes Rock Hawaii's Big Island as Volcano is Erupting
    Evacuation Underway in Hawaii After Volcano Lava Seeps into Residential Area
    WATCH: Volcano Starts Erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island
    Tags:
    emissions, gas, threat, eruption, volcano, Kilauea, Hawaii
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse