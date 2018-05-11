Dick Cheney Urges Continued 'Enhanced Interrogation' of Terror Suspects

"If it were my call I would not discontinue those programs; I’d have them active and ready to go and I’d go back and study them and learn," Cheney told Fox Business News. "If it were my call, I’d do it again."
Cheney said only three suspects were waterboarded, including 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, and that intelligence from Mohammed’s interrogation helped protect the United States from additional mass casualty attacks.
A 2014 report by the Senate Intelligence Committee found that CIA officials involved in the interrogations routinely questioned the program’s effectiveness only to be overruled by superiors.
The report not only concluded that the interrogation techniques proved ineffective, but also produced fabricated information on critical intelligence issues in contrast to useful intelligence obtained before suspects were turned over to the CIA and subjected to waterboarding and other forms of torture.
#DickCheney endorses Gina Haspel to head the CIA. He wants to make #torture great again.— Psychonaut (@WakingLifeDream) 10 мая 2018 г.
