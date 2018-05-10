Register
00:14 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    City of Miami Police Department officer Mario Figueroa kicks a handcuffed suspect in the head while immobile.

    Florida Police Union Backs Officer Filmed Kicking Suspect in Head (VIDEO)

    © Lisa Harrell/Facebook
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    A police officer who was suspended from the Miami Police Department after a video emerged of him kicking a suspect in the head was charged with assault Tuesday. But the viral video hasn’t left everyone upset with the officer: the local police union has commended his “great restraint.”


    The officer, Mario Figueroa, was suspended within hours of the incident and the video surfacing on May 4, and was charged with misdemeanor assault within four days.

    After Figueroa was noted in the video and suspended, the Miami Herald spoke to a criminal defense attorney not connected to the case who cautioned that if Figueroa's kick never actually hit the suspect, David Suazo, who was lying facedown on the ground in handcuffs, the officer could be convicted of assault, which carries lesser penalties than the battery charge he would likely face if he made contact with Suazo. If Suazo was injured, the charge could be elevated to the even more serious "aggravated battery."

    Multiple politicians warned that the officer might argue in his defense that he never actually hit the suspect's face, even though just attempting to kick him is both a crime and against police policy, according to the Miami New Times.

    Body cam video from Figueroa from later in the day shows Suazo again facedown on the ground and in handcuffs, but this time in a building.

    Suazo can be heard telling the officer "learn how to kick, my boy."

    ​"I needed you to comply, so me pretending to kick you got you to comply, right?" the officer asked Suazo. "You would have connected on that kick though," he continued. "I don't play soccer; none of us play soccer."

    After Figueroa was charged, the Miami Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) released a statement entitled "Mario Figueroa Is Being Used As A Scapegoat."

    "The Fraternal Order of Police took the high road and made no statements in anticipation of the bodycam video being released clearly proving that even the suspect himself stated that he wasn't kicked," the statement reads. It chastises the media for stating Figueroa had "kicked the suspect on the head "from the onset."

    "The only thing brutal about this entire incident is the suspect that endangered the lives of the community in which our Miami Police officers risked their lives to take this dangerous man off the streets," the statement, signed by Miami FOP President Edward Lugo, reads. It notes that, "as viewed on the suspect's mugshot, there isn't a scratch on him." 

    California’s West Covina Police Department landed in hot water after an officer was recorded snatching a woman's phone during a traffic stop.
    © Screenshot/EXPOMEX
    ‘I Will Take That Phone Out of Your Hands': US Cop Recorded Snatching Cell Phone from Woman (VIDEO)

    Lugo took over the FOP in October after the former president, Javier Ortiz, who has called Lugo his "best friend," stepped down when he was promoted to captain of the police department. Ortiz, as FOP president, had helped secured Lugo's position in the police department after the Miami Police Department's Internal Affairs division recommended he be fired in 2009 for getting caught in an FBI sting looking the other way as fake officers told him of their plans to ship stolen goods around.

    Both Ortiz, the head of the police department, and Lugo, the head of the police union, have a slew of excessive force complaints against them, according to the Miami New Times. Ortiz has made the news for arresting two different black NFL players on two different occasions and was even stripped of his gun prior to his promotion for harassing and doxxing a woman.

    Related:

    Miami Cop Caught Kicking Handcuffed Suspect in the Head (VIDEO)
    US Cop Caught on Camera Snatching Cell Phone from Woman in Traffic Stop (VIDEOS)
    San Diego Mall Cop Caught Harassing Hispanic Woman (VIDEO)
    NYPD Cop Suspended After Gang-Style Beating Caught on Camera
    DC Cop Caught on Camera Manhandling Young Black Woman (VIDEO)
    Minnesota Cop Caught on Camera Slapping Black Teen
    Tags:
    Police Corruption, excessive force, police brutality, Miami Police Department, Miami
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse