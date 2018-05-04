Register
02:29 GMT +304 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    City of Miami Police Department officer Mario Figueroa kicks a handcuffed suspect in the head while immobile.

    Miami Cop Caught Kicking Handcuffed Suspect in the Head (VIDEO)

    © Lisa Harrell/Facebook
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A City of Miami Police Department (MPD) officer has been suspended after kicking a suspect in the head while he was pinned face-down on the ground by another officer Thursday morning. The department responded to the incident about three and a half hours after it happened.

    A bystander posted a video showing MPD Officer Mario Figueroa charging up at a man lying on his chest in the grass with an officer pinning him down. Figueroa gave the man a leaping kick straight to the head before turning around and dogpiling him.

    "He was down already. Didn't have to kick him!!! I will not let this go unnoticed. He was not resisting arrest he got on his knees and put his hands on his head. He WILLINGLY LAID DOWN. That… kick was uncalled for!!" wrote Lisa Harrell, a bystander, when she uploaded the video to her Facebook.

    ​The video starts with the suspect already facing down on the ground, motionless. An officer stands by and tosses an unknown object to the ground before handcuffing the man. As he's restraining him, the other officer runs up for the kick. He then shoves the man's head as other officers arrive to restrain him.

    It all went down in Overtown, a historically black neighborhood in Miami, around 9:40 a.m., according to Harrell. 

    Almost half of the US population believes that police officers should carry more military equipment
    © Fotolia / mario beauregard
    Twitter Reacts to 7-Year-Old Arrested in Miami (VIDEO)

    "Today, the City of Miami Police Department received a video of an incident involving one of my officers," reads a 1:11 p.m. tweet by MPD and signed by Chief Jorge R. Colina. "The video depicts a clear violation of policy. The officer has been relieved of duty and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's office has been contacted."

    Figueroa has been with the MPD for two years, according to the department. He was suspended with pay, but MPD refused to release his Internal Affairs records or his salary. Internal affairs are the divisions within police departments that are tasked with investigating officers in cases of wrongdoing.

    Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle — Miami's top prosecutor — announced at 4:20 p.m. that an investigation had been opened into the attack.

    Rundle is known in the county for her lax prosecution in excessive force and police abuse cases.

    In a press release, Rundle said, "I have watched today's Culmer Place video involving a uniformed City of Miami Police Officer and I was shocked and appalled by what I saw."

    In 2018, Miami officers have been caught choking suspects or grabbing them by the neck in multiple videos, according to the Miami New Times. Meanwhile, a panel tasked with investigating complaints against officers, the Civilian Investigative Panel, ruled in early May that MPD officers broke the law and MPD policies when they removed a woman's pants during a strip search in broad daylight February 28, 2017.

    MPD has been plagued by a slew of use-of-force complaints against them as well. The US Department of Justice (DoJ) released a damning report on the department in 2013 which claimed officers had "engaged in a pattern or practice of excessive use of force through officer-involved shootings in violation of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution." The DoJ continues to monitor the department's treatment of people of color.

    Related:

    Corruption, Lies, Brutality, Murder: How UK Police Infiltrated Justice Campaigns
    Activists: US Still Faces Police Brutality Epidemic Years After Ferguson Riots
    Police Brutality, Trump Presidential Win Sparks Civil Unrest Across US
    Police Brutality Protesters Target Black Friday Shopping in Chicago
    Official Autopsy of US Cop Victim Stephon Clark Supports Police Narrative
    Tags:
    Black Lives Matter, excessive force, police brutality, Miami Police Department, Miami
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The street leading to Michael’s Gate in Bratislava, Slovakia is a medieval city gate that has been preserved and it ranks among the oldest town buildings. At the top of the tower is a statue of the archangel Michael, slaying a dragon.
    A Walk to Remember: Most Fascinating Pedestrian Streets of Europe
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse