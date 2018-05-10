US Treasury Confirms Probe of Michael Cohen's Leaked Bank Records

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Treasury Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) is investigating whether information about banking transactions of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen was leaked, Counsel to the Inspector General Rich Delmar said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Confirming that Treasury OIG is inquiring into allegations that [Suspicious Activity Report/Bank Activity Act] information has been improperly disseminated," Delmar said.

On Tuesday, Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for Stormy Daniels, the adult-firm star who was paid $130,000 by Cohen to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump before the 2016 election, released information on Cohen's banking history.

The banking information shows Cohen was hired by a US-based affiliate of a Russian company owned by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, who was recently sanctioned by the US government.

The information released by Daniels' lawyer also showed payments to a Cohen company Essential Consultants, from other businesses, including the US telecommunications company AT&T and the pharmaceutical company Novartis.