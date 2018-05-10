Register
02:37 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The United States and Russia are planning to unveil a monument in honor of the Lend Lease program participants in Elizabeth City, North Carolina in the fall of 2018

    Official: US-Russian Project of WWII Monument in North Carolina Currently 'Dead’

    © Courtesy of Elizabeth City,NC
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A project to place a Russian monument in honor of the Lend-Lease program participants in Elizabeth City in the US state of North Carolina is currently 'dead' due to the position of the City Council on the matter, City Manager Richard Olson told Sputnik.

    "I believe based on the existing dynamics of our City Council the issue is dead," Olson said on Wednesday. "From the City Council’s perspective the item has been taken care of, and it was denied… I don’t believe they will take it up for any sort of reconsideration, vote any time in the near future. That’s not to say it’s never going to happen."

    In March, the Elizabeth City council voted 5-3 against a memorandum of understanding with the Russian Defense Ministry that would have permitted erecting the monument. A year ago, however, the previous Council supported the initiative to place the monument in the city’s Coast Guard Park.

    Olson said that since the vote against erecting a monument in Elizabeth City, the City Council has taken no actions.

    Via ALSIB, the US Lend-Lease Program provided Russia with nearly 8,000 aircraft.
    © bravo369.net
    Elizabeth City in North Carolina to Honour US-Soviet Cooperation During WWII
    The official added that he has had several phone calls from the representatives of the Russian government since then, although most of his conversations have been with the US delegation of the US-Russian Joint Commission on Prisoners of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Office.

    "My personal opinion is that we had worked in good faith with representatives of the Russian government since the previous City Council took official action on May 22 last year. We put a lot of time and energy into the location in Coast Guard Park. We were of the opinion that it was going to go there," Olson said. "I still personally believe that it’s probably the most appropriate place to put it right now. But the city Council has decided not to allow it to go there, and they are the ones that have the right to do so."

    During the March vote, one of the council members, Johnnie Walton, expressed concern that the monument could be used by Russia as "a Trojan horse" to hack or disrupt computers while stressing they have the largest Coast Guard base.

    "I do not share those concerns. I believe that the Council member who said that at that time was trying to use a little humor. In the way he was saying I don’t believe that that Council person honestly believes that, nor I believe that any member of the city Council believes that right now," Olson said.

    Olson noted that there are people who are talking to the Federal Government trying to find another location for the monument in some place in or around Elizabeth City.

    Following the rejection of the project by the Council, the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia and a coastal North Carolina funeral home owner have offered a place for the monument.

    The United States and Russia are planning to unveil a monument in honor of the Lend Lease program participants in Elizabeth City, North Carolina in the fall of 2018
    © Courtesy of Elizabeth City,NC
    Elizabeth City Struggles With Decision to Establish Lend-Lease Monument
    The monument represents a Russian-made bronze statue of the Catalina aircraft that was used during the Lend Lease program with three individuals on it — representatives of the Soviet Union, Canada and the United States.

    "I look at the monument in two lights. First light being that it honors war dead from the Second World War whether those were Soviet Airmen, whether it’s US soldiers or even United Kingdom soldiers," Olson concluded. "The second thing which I find even more intriguing — it’s a beautiful piece of art, the monument itself, how it was designed, the work the artists did. It’s just a beautiful piece of art."

    The Alaska-Siberia Air Route was used as part of the Lend-Lease program to deliver US warplanes to the Soviet Union in the 1942-1945 period. It consisted of roads and airports that began in Montana and ran some 6,000 miles through Canada onto Alaska, where Soviet pilots tested the aircraft before flying them into Siberia to be sent westward for use against German forces.

    More than 8,000 US warplanes were sent to the Soviet Union to aid the country in its fight against Nazi Germany.

    Related:

    Elizabeth City Struggles With Decision to Establish Lend-Lease Monument
    Elizabeth City in North Carolina to Honour US-Soviet Cooperation During WWII
    Tags:
    cooperation, project, history, war, monument, Lend-Lease, WWII, Richard Olson, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse