Watchdog: Trump's Plan to Allow Fracking in Nevada Threatens Wildlife

"This fracking plan puts people, wildlife and communities at risk. It threatens to destroy spectacular places like Monitor Valley that Nevadans cherish," CBD’s Nevada director Patrick Donelly said on Tuesday.
Fracking is a technique that uses high-pressure injection of water, sand and chemicals to extract oil and natural gas from underground shale formations.
In addition to potential groundwater contamination from the chemicals, scientists have noted that fracking causes below-ground rocks to shift, potentially increasing seismic activity.
