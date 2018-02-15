Watchdog: Lawsuit Prompts US to Reconsider Fracking in Wayne National Forest

"The Wayne’s management plan is completely outdated, so this is welcome news," Center for Biological Diversity official Taylor McKinnon said. "The public can now demand a plan that bans fracking in the Wayne. People cherish this spectacular place for its clean water, wildlife and wild forests, not industrialization and pollution."
On Tuesday, the Forest Service announced in would redraft the management plan in response to a lawsuit from the Center and other conservation groups, the release explained.
Ohio's beautiful #WayneNationalForest and the communities living near it could be subject to more wasted gas if @BLMNational guts the methane rule and refuses to #cutmethane. pic.twitter.com/ooVUaxGxxT— Ohio Enviro Council (@OhioEnviro) 13 февраля 2018 г.
Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is a process in which water and chemicals are injected into wells under high pressure to break up rock formations that block recovery from oil and gas deposits.
The process is largely responsible for the rapid expansion of oil and gas production, which is expected to make the US a net energy exporter by 2022, according to the US Energy Department.
