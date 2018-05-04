China to Face Consequences for Militarizing South China Sea, White House Warns

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has spoken directly to China about short- and long-term consequences for its continued militarization in the South China Sea, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We’re well aware of China’s militarization of the South China Sea. We’ve raised concerns directly with the Chinese about this, and there will be near-term and long-term consequences and we’ll certainly keep you up to date," Sanders said when asked about recent reports of China installing a new missile platform in the South China Sea.

US media reported on Wednesday that China has secretly installed anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles at three of its South China Sea outposts within the past 30 days.

China and several other countries of the region — namely Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines — have disagreements over maritime borders and areas of responsibility in the South China and East China Seas. China considers the Spratly Islands its territory, despite the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling which said there was no legal basis for China's maritime claims. The arbitration proceeding was initiated by the Philippines in January 2013.