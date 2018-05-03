Fake News Awards 2.0? Trump Pushes Survey on ‘Mainstream Media Accountability’

US President Donald Trump’s personal campaign website released a new “Mainstream Media Accountability Survey” on Wednesday that appears to lay a foundation for the second edition of The Highly-Anticipated 2017 Fake News Awards.

The latest campaign survey starts out by asking readers if they trust the mainstream media "to put the interests of Americans first."

It goes on to ask whether the survey participant trusts NBC, CNN, MSNBC (which is an NBC News channel) and Fox News "to report fairly on our presidency." ABC, CBS (and Sputnik News) were not part of the questionnaire.

The 25-question survey appears as though it may be part of a set up by Trump to gather data on what people think about the "mainstream media."

​In January 2018, GOP.com published "The Highly-Anticipated 2017 Fake News Awards." The reveal was muted by the fact that… the link to the site didn't work.

​While it hasn't been confirmed, the Trump team could use the survey to crowdsource ideas for their second round of "Highly-Anticipated Fake News Awards."

