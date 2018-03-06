Trump Denies 'Fake News' Reports of Chaos in White House, Says Only Great Energy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at the "fake news" media and denied reports that the White House is engulfed in chaos.

"The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!," Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

Trump's White House has been rocked by a series of resignations, the latest of which saw his close aide and confidante Communications Director Hope Hicks step down last week. Hicks was Trump's third communications director to resign.

Media reports have speculated about the possible impending exit of other top staff, including National Security Adviser HR McMaster and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, though the White House has dismissed the reports as unfounded.