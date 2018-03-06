Trump Denies 'Fake News' Reports of Chaos in White House, Says Only Great Energy

"The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!," Trump wrote in a Twitter post.
Media reports have speculated about the possible impending exit of other top staff, including National Security Adviser HR McMaster and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, though the White House has dismissed the reports as unfounded.
