WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate has overwhelmingly approved a resolution urging China to promote human rights and religious rights in Tibet, Senator Patrick Leahy said in a press release.

"The US Senate has unanimously passed a resolution calling on China to respect human rights and religious freedom in Tibet," the release said on Thursday.

The resolution was initiated by a bipartisan group of senators, including Dianne Feinstein, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, and led by Leahy.

The resolution honors the 59th anniversary of Tibetan Rights Day and shows support of the Tibetan people and the Tibetan Buddhist faith community, the release explained.

The senators emphasized that Tibetan Buddhists around the world should have a right to choose their leadership, the release said.