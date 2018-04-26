'I Would Give Myself an A+': Trump Interview Gems Set Twitter on Fire

An interview with Fox & Friends, in which US President Donald Trump praised his achievements and gave himself high marks for his presidency, has been ridiculed by social media users.

US President Donald Trump boasted of his own performance during his recent interview with Fox & Friends.

"Nobody has done what I've been able to do," he said on Thursday. "And I did it despite the fact that I have a phony cloud over my head that doesn't exist," he added, referring to the inquiry launched over his alleged ties with Russian individuals during the US presidential election.

Complaining about being a victim of a "witch hunt," the US president further threatened to seize control of the Justice Department (which has always worked independently from the president), a remark that apparently left the show hosts deeply shocked.

"Because of the fact that they have this witch hunt going on with people in the Justice Department that shouldn't be there, they have a witch hunt against the president of the United States going on, I've taken the position — and I don't have to take this position, and maybe I'll change — that I will not be involved with the Justice Department," the politician said.

Talking about his foreign policy, Trump made another statement about Washington's relations with North Korea that would be more than surprising several months ago, when he threatened to level the Asian country to the ground for its nuclear tests.

"We're doing very well with North Korea. We'll see how it all works out."

As if being in school, Trump assessed his work in the White House as "an A+".

He also praised US Rapper Kanye West, claiming that the musician has "good taste" because he likes him.

"He's smart. He says, ‘You know what, Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did,'" Trump said, recalling the rapper's statement.

Speaking about his private life, the US president confessed that he might be in some trouble because he didn't get his wife any special present for her 48th birthday.

To justify his negligence, he said that he was "very busy," but still bought Melania Trump a "beautiful card" and some flowers.

Trump's remarks have not left social media users indifferent.

Many social users laughed their heads off about his statements.

Ahhh, the gift that keeps on giving…I say the administration should let Trump talk on Fox & Friends at least…well everyday 😂 pic.twitter.com/FUVDxzyPVI — ✨Danielle✨ (@luckystars00) 26 апреля 2018 г.

I can't believe Im saying this but thank you @foxandfriends!!! Have him on everyday!! Thank you so much — angela (@reereeloveCB) 26 апреля 2018 г.

I have never seen a video of 3 more uncomfortable people in my life — Dee (@DeesParadise17) 26 апреля 2018 г.

It was Koo Koo Crazy and everyone should watch — sir ray-ray (@Sir_RazzyRay) 26 апреля 2018 г.

Others, however, reacted to his awkward statements rather with concern.

I’d suggest he is the greatest world threat currently; not just the USA. He terrifies us all! — Jan James (@JanJame43208314) 26 апреля 2018 г.

Just watched the interview….. that wasn't good 🙄 — Darcy Banksy (@GeeQue10) 26 апреля 2018 г.