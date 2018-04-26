Register
    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla.

    Trump Says He's Not Involved With Justice Department's Russia Probe

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Thursday that he has not been involved with the Justice Department because they are involved in a witch hunt against him, but he may change his mind in the future.

    "Because of the fact that they have this witch hunt going on with people in the Justice Department that shouldn't be there, they have a witch hunt against the president of the United States going on, I've taken the position — and I don't have to take this position and maybe I'll change — that I will not be involved with the Justice Department," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

    Previously, the US Justice Department handed over to lawmakers notes that included conversations between Trump and former FBI Director James Comey.

    Commenting on this move in his Twitter, the US President stated that the memos only proved the absence of collusion with Russia and no signs of obstruction to justice, adding that Comey "leaked classified information".

    READ MORE: Former FBI Chief Comey-Trump Memos Submitted to Congress by Justice Department

    Despite the fact that  Trump repeatedly called the whole investigation "a witch hunt", but also agreed with the cooperative approach in engaging with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigates the Trump 2016 Presidential campaign and alleged Russian involvement in the country's presidential election.

