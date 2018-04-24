Senators Request $1.5Bln to Enhance US Presence in Pacific, Counter China’s Rise

"[The legislation] authorizes $1.5 billion for 5 years to enhance US presence in the Indo-Pacific," the document said under a section entitled "security interests."
The request also includes $10 million for "freedom of information efforts" in North Korea and would allow the United States to impose economic sanctions on Asian nations that violate human rights.
The funding is also needed to enforce freedom of navigation and overflight rights in the region, according to the document. The legislation, in addition, "expresses support for regular arms sales to Taiwan and to enhance diplomatic and defense contacts between Washington and Taipei."
On Monday, Acting US Secretary of State John Sullivan and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 in Toronto reaffirmed their commitment to a "free and open" Indo-Pacific. Later in the evening, the same message was underscored by Defense Secretary James Mattis in a meeting with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence General Prawit Wongsuwan, according to the Pentagon.
All comments
Show new comments (0)