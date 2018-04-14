Register
14 April 2018
    Bees

    Hundreds of Thousands of Killer Bees Take Over Texas Home (VIDEO)

    US
    A home in El Paso, Texas, has been invaded by a million killer bees since they first set up their colonies three years ago within the walls and roof of the residence, local media outlets reported on Monday.

    The family has recently sought the help of beekeepers to relocate the invaders as they've become increasingly aggressive.

    "They don't pay rent," homeowner Elvira Murphy told CBS 4. "Last year, they weren't quite as aggressive as they are this year. During the winter, they were pretty dormant so we didn't have them."

    "We can't go out to the side of the house or the back of the house. We have a nice patio in the back, but we haven't been able to get back there to even clean it out. They just attack," she added.

    ​When bee specialist Pyong Livingston visited the home on Tuesday, he discovered that the bees weren't your typical honeybee.

    "They're mixed breeds — Africanized and European together. So they are hybrids and they are maybe 20, 30 times more aggressive than regular honeybees," Livingston explained. "We were swarmed. We found that, as soon as we opened up a little area, we thought there were maybe 20,000 bees… it turns out to be over 100,000 bees"

    "They swarmed us and they started biting me all over, even with the suits," he noted.

    Overall the specialist estimated that there are roughly one million bees living within the home.

    And the experience wasn't just terrible for Livingston, folks. Rudy Reyes, a photojournalist for news station KFOX14 compared the scene to "a horror movie."

    Bee
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Space Bees: Expert Explains NASA's Idea to Send Swarm of Robots to Mars

    "I went there with my camera and… as soon as [Livingston and his helper] got there and opened the roof, the shingles from the roof, it was, like, believe me, it was like a horror movie — seeing this swarm of bees just coming out in a black cloud," Reyes recalled. "Within seconds, I started getting stung by bees."

    Reyes was stung at least eight times by the upset bees not wanting to vacate the home.

    "I got two in the eye, in the head… even though I went into my unit, I still got bees inside my unit," he said.

    With Livingston only being able to remove one portion of the hive inside Murphy's roof, it'll likely take some time before the home will be deemed bee-free, especially since the family will have to dish out money for contractors to replace the damaged or destroyed areas of the house.

    "They'll remove the bees for a price, but then I have to get a contractor to rebuild the wall and the roof," Murphy told CBS 4, before explaining that she "absolutely" couldn't afford the fix.

    The City of El Paso has since told KFOX that removing the bees is not the city's responsibility.

    Tags:
    Bees, El Paso, Texas
