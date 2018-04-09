Attacking the Syrian Army Will Make 'US Look Very Bad' – Donald Trump, 2013

US President Donald Trump has warned that the Syrian Army and its allies will pay a “big price” over a reported chemical attack in the city of Douma over the weekend. The Syrian government has denied any involvement in the attack, and has previously warned of militants planning to stage false flag chemical attacks in the area.

"Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!" President Trump said via Twitter on April 8.

In response to his threats, Twitter users have been retweeting tweets posted by Trump in 2013 when he called on then-President Barack Obama not to intervene in the conflict in Syria after a similar chemical attack provocation was launched by militants.

In the series of tweets, Trump urged Obama to “stay out of Syria” and warned that a US attack against Syria is likely to kill civilians and will therefore make the “US look very bad!”

If Obama attacks Syria and innocent civilians are hurt and killed, he and the U.S. will look very bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA — IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

His recent comments on the US’ Syria policy starkly contrast with the above tweets, indicating that Trump is yielding to pressure from the increasingly hawkish US administration.

Trump ordered an attack on an airbase used by the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) almost exactly one year ago, after a chemical attack in northwestern was quickly blamed on President Assad, despite there being absolutely no material evidence tying Assad’s forces to the attack.

Last month, Trump was attempting to facilitate a US exit from Syria, but has seemingly been pressured or persuaded to keep US troops in Syria for at least the next few months.

