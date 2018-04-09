Register
20:01 GMT +309 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump smiles during State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington

    Attacking the Syrian Army Will Make 'US Look Very Bad' – Donald Trump, 2013

    © AP Photo/ Win McNamee/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    708

    US President Donald Trump has warned that the Syrian Army and its allies will pay a “big price” over a reported chemical attack in the city of Douma over the weekend. The Syrian government has denied any involvement in the attack, and has previously warned of militants planning to stage false flag chemical attacks in the area.

    "Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!" President Trump said via Twitter on April 8. 

    US Ambassador to the UN and current UN Security Council president, Nikki Haley arrives for a United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York
    © AFP 2018/ Jewel SAMAD
    US' Syria Policy is Encouraging False Flag Chemical Attacks, Prolonging Conflict
    In response to his threats, Twitter users have been retweeting tweets posted by Trump in 2013 when he called on then-President Barack Obama not to intervene in the conflict in Syria after a similar chemical attack provocation was launched by militants.

    In the series of tweets, Trump urged Obama to “stay out of Syria” and warned that a US attack against Syria is likely to kill civilians and will therefore make the “US look very bad!”

    His recent comments on the US’ Syria policy starkly contrast with the above tweets, indicating that Trump is yielding to pressure from the increasingly hawkish US administration.

    READ MORE: Getting to Know Mr.Bolton: Trump's National Security Advisor Policies Explained

    Trump ordered an attack on an airbase used by the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) almost exactly one year ago, after a chemical attack in northwestern was quickly blamed on President Assad, despite there being absolutely no material evidence tying Assad’s forces to the attack.

    Last month, Trump was attempting to facilitate a US exit from Syria, but has seemingly been pressured or persuaded to keep US troops in Syria for at least the next few months.

    READ MORE: Analysts Explain Who Prevents Trump From Pulling All US Troops Out of Syria

    Related:

    China Advocates Objective Investigation Into Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria
    OPCW Made Preliminary Analysis of Allegations of Chemical Attack in Douma, Syria
    Red Crescent Found No Trace of Chemical Weapons in Syria's Douma – Doctor
    Trump, Macron Agree on Joint Response to Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria
    US Senator Wants to Sanction Russia, Iran Over Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria
    Russian Military Reports No Chemical Weapons Used in Vicinity of Syria's Douma
    Tags:
    chemical attack, false flag, Syria crisis, Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF), US administration, Syrian Army, Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, Douma, Syria, United States, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Aleppo
    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Liberated Aleppo
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse