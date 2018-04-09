Judge Denies Ex-Trump Campaign Mngr. Manafort's Latest Bid to Ease Bail Terms

The decision by the US District Court Judge for the District of Columbia means that President Donald Trump's former campaign manager will remain on house arrest and be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson in the US District Court for the District of Columbia has denied a motion to reconsider release conditions for former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, according to the court documents.

"Upon consideration of the defendant's renewed motion for reconsideration of his conditions of release [Dkt. # 230], the government's opposition [Dkt. #238], and the materials previously submitted to the Court on this issue, the motion is hereby DENIED without prejudice," the document said.

The ruling only applies to Manafort's case in Washington, DC. He is still under house arrest for the case brought against him in the US state of Virginia.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged Manafort with conspiracy , money-laundering and acting as an unregistered foreign agent for work he did for the Ukrainian government.

Mueller is investigating allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and accusations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interference, calling the accusations "absurd." Trump has also denied any collusion between himself and the Kremlin and has called Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt."