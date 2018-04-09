FBI to Produce Documents Congress Wants About Clinton Email Case - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation will turn over 3,600 additional documents about the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server to the US House Judiciary Committee, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

"Today the FBI will be producing 3,600 pages of additional material requested by the House Judiciary Committee," the release said.

The release said Attorney General Jeff Sessions doubled the number of people working to fulfill the document request for the House Committee last week.

Over the weekend, Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray appointed the US Attorney from the Northern District of Illinois to oversee the production of information about the Clinton investigation moving forward.

Last month, the House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed records connected to the Justice Department's review of the way the FBI handled the Clinton email server investigation.

In a Twitter message on Saturday, US President Donald Trump accused the Justice Department of "slow walking" its handing over of documents related to Clinton's emails and other probes.

Lawmakers of the House Judiciary Committee are angrily accusing the Department of Justice of missing the Thursday Deadline for turning over UNREDACTED Documents relating to FISA abuse, FBI, Comey, Lynch, McCabe, Clinton Emails and much more. Slow walking — what is going on? BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 апреля 2018 г.

Clinton used a private server and email accounts for official business during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013. The FBI closed the investigation in July 2016, and concluded that while Clinton was "extremely careless," it would not recommend filing any charges.