Bus With Children Crashes Into Overpass in US: Over 40 Reported Injured (VIDEO)

The bus was reportedly transporting children from Kennedy Airport after they had returned from their trip to Europe.

A bus, carrying children crashed into an overpass on Long Island, state of New York, on Sunday evening, ABC broadcaster says, citing the police.

The bus had its roof blown off, while 42 out of 44 passengers have been injured, local police representative David Candelaria said.

More than 40 injuries reported after bus carrying high school students strikes highway overpass on Long Island, police say. https://t.co/8LXNivSISj pic.twitter.com/GxXOfVbgKu — ernesto veles (@erveza) 9 апреля 2018 г.

The scene on the Southern State Parkway, hours after the crash. pic.twitter.com/dycY9TtmjI — Stefanie Dazio (@steffdaz) 9 апреля 2018 г.

