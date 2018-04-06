Trump Says World Trade Organization 'Unfair' to United States

"China, which is a great economic power, is considered a Developing Nation within the World Trade Organization. They, therefore, get tremendous perks and advantages, especially over the US. Does anybody think this is fair. We were badly represented. The WTO is unfair to US," Trump said in a Twitter message.
The WTO confirmed that China requested consultations in connection with US tariffs on aluminum and steel, but the US diplomatic mission to the WTO said it has rejected Beijing's request, calling it baseless.
On Thursday, Trump ordered the US Trade Representative to look into imposing an additional $100 billion in tariffs against China in response to China's "unfair retaliation."
Since taking office in January 2016, the Trump administration has vigorously enforced US trade laws by backing companies and industries that complain of harm from unfair trade due to imposed duties on imports. In doing so, Trump has reversed the policy of his predecessors to rely on dispute mechanisms in the WTO and other trade agreements to resolve disputes.
