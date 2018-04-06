Trump Says World Trade Organization 'Unfair' to United States

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that the World Trade Organization (WTO) is unfair to the United States.

"China, which is a great economic power, is considered a Developing Nation within the World Trade Organization. They, therefore, get tremendous perks and advantages, especially over the US. Does anybody think this is fair. We were badly represented. The WTO is unfair to US," Trump said in a Twitter message.

The WTO confirmed that China requested consultations in connection with US tariffs on aluminum and steel, but the US diplomatic mission to the WTO said it has rejected Beijing's request, calling it baseless.

On Thursday, Trump ordered the US Trade Representative to look into imposing an additional $100 billion in tariffs against China in response to China's "unfair retaliation."

The Chinese government announced on Wednesday new tariffs of up to 25 percent on dozens of US products, including agricultural products, vehicles and chemicals. The Chinese announcement came less than 24 hours after the Trump administration announced the possibility of new round of US tariffs on Chinese goods.

Since taking office in January 2016, the Trump administration has vigorously enforced US trade laws by backing companies and industries that complain of harm from unfair trade due to imposed duties on imports. In doing so, Trump has reversed the policy of his predecessors to rely on dispute mechanisms in the WTO and other trade agreements to resolve disputes.