Register
16:54 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Senator Dan Coats speaking to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower, in New York. (File)

    US Intelligence Promises Additional American Response to Russia

    © AFP 2018/ Bryan R. Smith
    US
    Get short URL
    4130

    Dan Coats, the director of the US National Intelligence, has promised additional measures from the US to alleged malign Russian activities, even assumed to take place in future.

    Thus, the intelligence head stated that Washington would take additional steps to defend 2018 congressional elections in the country against presumptive Russian meddling.

    Despite the lack of any solid proof, Washington has repateadly accused Moscow of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Following these claims, refuted by Moscow numerous times, several investigations into the case have been launched since Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

    READ MORE: US Has Not Found Evidence of Trump Campaign's Collusion With Russia

    No weighty results has been achived during the probe so far. Therefore, recently the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee voted to end its probe into allegations of Russia's meddling in the US election and release its findings and recommendations.

    READ MORE: A Log in Your Own Eye: Decades of US Meddling in Foreign Elections

    Prior to that, in February, Republicans in the US House of Representatives released a memo regarding alleged abuses committed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the "Russia collusion" probe. The document accuses FBI and DOJ officials of political bias against Trump in their investigation.

    READ MORE: New Round of US Sanctions Against Russia Over Alleged Election Meddling

    US Troops Pull Out From Syria

    Commenting on the yesterday's US President Donald Trump's statement concerning the expected very soon withdrawal of the US forces from the Syrian soil, Coats noted that the presidential administration has made a decision on the issue, adding that a statement on US involvement in Syria would be released soon by the White House.

    READ MORE: Trump: I Want to Bring Troops Back From Syria, Have 'Great Dialogue' With Russia

    As Trump himself has explained his surprising stance over Syria, the US military presence in the Arab Republic, maintained since 2014 without either a UN mandate or the Syrian government's authorization, was more beneficial to other countries than to Washington.

    READ MORE: US Mulled Sending More Troops to Syria Before Trump's Call to Leave — Reports

    Washington leads a coalition of allies in fighting against Daesh. Damascus has consistently called the US military presence in the country "illegal."

    *Daesh, also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

    Tags:
    alleged Russian meddling, pullout, Sergei Skripal, Dan Coats, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse