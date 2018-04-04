US Intelligence Promises Additional American Response to Russia

Dan Coats, the director of the US National Intelligence, has promised additional measures from the US to alleged malign Russian activities, even assumed to take place in future.

Thus, the intelligence head stated that Washington would take additional steps to defend 2018 congressional elections in the country against presumptive Russian meddling.

Despite the lack of any solid proof, Washington has repateadly accused Moscow of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Following these claims, refuted by Moscow numerous times, several investigations into the case have been launched since Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

No weighty results has been achived during the probe so far. Therefore, recently the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee voted to end its probe into allegations of Russia's meddling in the US election and release its findings and recommendations.

Prior to that, in February, Republicans in the US House of Representatives released a memo regarding alleged abuses committed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the "Russia collusion" probe. The document accuses FBI and DOJ officials of political bias against Trump in their investigation.

US Troops Pull Out From Syria

Commenting on the yesterday's US President Donald Trump's statement concerning the expected very soon withdrawal of the US forces from the Syrian soil, Coats noted that the presidential administration has made a decision on the issue, adding that a statement on US involvement in Syria would be released soon by the White House.

As Trump himself has explained his surprising stance over Syria, the US military presence in the Arab Republic, maintained since 2014 without either a UN mandate or the Syrian government's authorization, was more beneficial to other countries than to Washington.

Washington leads a coalition of allies in fighting against Daesh. Damascus has consistently called the US military presence in the country "illegal."

*Daesh, also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries