US Has Not Found Evidence of Trump Campaign's Collusion With Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said in a statement on Thursday that it voted to end its probe into allegations of Russia’s meddling in the US election and release its findings and recommendations.

The committee stated in the report it had not found evidence of President Trump campaign's collusion with Russia.

"[The] House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence voted to release the Russia investigation report out of Committee, and to release its findings and recommendations publicly," the committe's statement said.

The report will be released after intelligence agencies will determine what parts of the document may be declassified.

Republican Representative Mike Conaway said following the approval, but refused to give a tally of the vote. The Democratic Party is planning itw own report.

"The (Republican) majority was not interested in conducting any further investigation, even when the flaws in what we have done so far have become so apparent in the course of the last week,"Representative Adam Schiff, the panel's top Democrat said to reporters.

The investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election has been marked by partisan disagreements for months.