'Bankwupt!': Elon Musk Says Tesla Going Bust, Rocks Twitter

Elon Musk laughed off Tesla Inc.’s worst month in seven years on Sunday, posting a series of April Fools’ Day tweets saying the electric-car company had gone bust.

Tesla Goes Bankrupt

Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 — Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 1 апреля 2018 г.

​The flamboyant boss of Tesla and SpaceX later posted a picture of himself pretending to be passed out with his head on a Tesla Model 3 while holding a sign that read “Bankwupt!”

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.



This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?



Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 1 апреля 2018 г.

​Elon Musk’s prank set Twitter abuzz creating a veritable avalanche of responses.

I want some teslaquilla too — Pete Westley Carle (@peteWcarle) 1 апреля 2018 г.

​Boring Company's next step is to sell Teslaquilla?;D

I don’t drink strong alcohol but right now, i NEED some teslaquilla:) lots of ice pls so i don’t get drunk too fast, keep diluting — Karmaşık Dünyalı (@Vlntno01) 1 апреля 2018 г.

​The bankruptcy joke was likely a direct response to rumors that Elon Musk was running out of cash and that Tesla could be bankrupt within the next few months.

Tesla shares plunged by 22 percent in March, the steepest monthly drop since December 2010, the year the company went public.

Last week, Moody's Investors Service cut Tesla's credit rating further into junk status sending its bonds to all-time lows.