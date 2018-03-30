Register
01:51 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Generation Progress’s 10th Annual Make Progress National Summit in Washington.

    Biden Regrets Saying He’d ‘Beat the Hell Out of’ High School Trump

    © AP Photo/ Molly Riley
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    Former US Vice President Joe Biden said he regrets saying he would “beat the hell” out of US President Donald Trump if the two had been in high school together and Biden had heard some of the president’s more offensive remarks about women.

    "I shouldn't have said what I said," Biden said in an interview with Pod Save America on March 28.

    "Now, the idea that I would actually physically get in a contest with a president of the United States or anybody else now is not what I said," Biden told the podcast. "It is not what this was about, but I should have just left it alone."

    US President Donald Trump says something to reporters as he departs for travel to Poland and the upcoming G-20 summit in Germany, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, July 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Causes Storm on Twitter as He Takes 'Crazy' Joe Biden Down a Peg
    Biden made his threats earlier this month during a rally at the University of Miami, citing a video recording of Trump making lewd comments about women back in 2005.

    "A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it.' They asked me if I'd like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,'" Biden proclaimed during the rally.

    Trump reacted to Biden's speech on Twitter, saying Biden is trying to act like a "tough guy."

    ​This battle of the titans might be closer than either of the potential pugilists will admit: a Public Policy Polling survey found that 37 percent of voters thought 75-year old Biden would triumph over 71-year old Trump in fisticuffs; 32 percent favored Trump in such a matchip and 30 percent had no opinion.

    Related:

    Twitter Explodes With Memes as Joe Biden Reportedly Mulls Run for Presidency
    WATCH: Joe Biden Says Europe 'Wanted No Part of the Sanctions on Russia'
    'It is Not a Game': Ex-VP Joe Biden Schools Trump on North Korea (VIDEO)
    Poli-Sci Professor: Biden Presidency Wouldn’t Change US/Russia Relations
    Tags:
    threats, regrets, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chapel of Michael Archangel
    Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse