Register
21:26 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lydia Ringer, 16, a junior at Roosevelt High School in Seattle, holds a sign that reads NRA - Not Right for America, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as she attends a rally against gun violence at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The rally was held on the same day Gov. Inslee was scheduled to sign a bill banning the sale and possession of gun bump stocks in the state of Washington.

    Repeal of 2nd Amendment May Open for 'Tyranny, Mass Murder by Gov’t' - Academic

    © AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren
    US
    Get short URL
    211

    On March 28, US President Donald Trump stressed that the Second Amendment, which protects the right of Americans to keep and bear arms, would by no means be repealed.

    Referring to rallies in which many people had taken to the streets across the US on March 24 in response to the Parkland high school shooting, Donald Trump emotionally exclaimed: "As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court."

    Participants in the March for Our Lives rally in Washignton requiring tightened control over the sales of fire weapons
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Agarishev
    Huge Turnout at DC Gun Control Rally, 800 Sister Rallies Across US

    "Tyranny and mass murder by government are made possible when the people are deprived of their right to arms," David Kopel, Associate policy analyst, research director at the Independence Institute and adjunct professor of Advanced Constitutional Law at the Sturm College of Law at Denver University, told Sputnik. 

    Another speaker, Philip J. Cook, ITT/Terry Sanford Professor Emeritus of Public Policy Studies at Duke University, also speculated on why there is no reason to abolish the Second Amendment, which has raised controversy following the deadly Florida school massacre. He said that the law, in essence, meets both stances: on the one hand, it guarantees the citizens’ basic civic right to keep arms and on the other, it does not contradict any additional regulations "on the design, possession, and use of guns."

    READ MORE: Heavily-Armed Swiss: Tough Weapons Act 'Prevents Misuse of Firearms' — Fedpol

    "The Second Amendment is compatible with these regulations," he added. Cook continued by saying that at this point, the Congress, as well as the states, could narrow down the amendment by putting a ban on, for instance,  "military style" weapons, or "possession by youths and criminals."

    "These and other regulations are acceptable under the Supreme Court’s current interpretation of the Second Amendment," he rounded off.

    On Saturday, people from all over the United States rallied in the capital and other cities demanding that Congress and local legislative bodies pass laws that would put a halt on gun violence. To this end, three days later, retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens authored an opinion piece for the New York Times in which he called on the demonstrators to demand the repeal of the Second Amendment.

    STUDENT GUN PROTESTS
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Majority of Americans Support Ban on Assault Weapons, Strict Gun Laws - Poll

    The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution secures the right of citizens to keep and bear arms. It was adopted on December 15, 1791 being one of the first ten amendments taken from the Bill of Rights. The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled that the right belongs to individuals, but has limits. Neither local governments, nor the federal authorities may infringe this basic right, according to the Constitution.

    On February 14, former student Nikolas Cruz fired a semi-automatic rifle at students and teachers in a Parkland high school in Florida. The bloodcurdling attack left 17 people dead and another 17 injured.

    Related:

    Gun Debate Consumes Media as Week Comes to a Close
    Is March For Our Lives the Solution to America's Sickening Gun Violence?
    March for Our Lives: People Protest Gun Violence in Washington, DC (VIDEO)
    7,000 Pairs of Shoes at US Capitol Silently Honor Child Victims of Gun Violence
    Gun Violence Panic Hits Florida School 12Km Away From Tuesday's Massacre Scene
    Tags:
    legislation, Bill of Rights, Second Amendment, gun control, gun violence, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chapel of Michael Archangel
    Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island
    The New Low
    The New Low
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse