21:33 GMT +326 March 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump gives thumbs-up as he returns from Palm Beach, Florida, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., March 25, 2018

    Top 6 Sexual Scandals Around Trump: From Jill Harth to Stormy Daniels

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Donald Trump has repeatedly been accused of inappropriate advances, touching, kissing and groping over the past several decades – allegations he has denied on numerous occasions.

    Sputnik has gathered some of the women who have gone public about Trump’s alleged sexual misconduct or affairs since his decision to run for president.

    Stormy Daniels

    Former porn star Stephanie Clifford, known under her stage name Stormy Daniels, has probably brought to light the most resonant sex scandal when she opened up about her alleged affair with the sitting president in 2006 and 2007. According to her, she was paid $130,000 to remain silent about the romance by Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen via a company he established prior to the 2016 elections.

    Daniels reportedly took a polygraph test in 2011 as part of a deal to sell her story to Bauer Publishing for $15,000, however, the publisher didn’t release it, as Cohen had allegedly threatened with a lawsuit.

    The ex-adult film star made an appearance on the program 60 Minutes in an interview to reveal more details about the purported affair and claimed that she was threatened by an unidentified man to keep quiet. She has filed a lawsuit trying to break the non-disclosure agreement.
    Following the interview, Cohen demanded that Daniels “cease and desist.”

    Karen McDougal

    The former Playboy model claimed that she had an affair with Trump in 2006 which started three months after the birth of his and his third wife Melania’s son Barron. In the recent interview with CNN, she expressed guilt over the alleged 10-month relationship, saying that the relationship was consensual and loving. McDougal also added that she thought she was the only mistress and did not know that he “was intimate with other ladies.”

    "After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me, and I actually didn't know how to take that," she said of their first alleged sexual encounter.

    Having gone public, she neglected legal risks related to a $150,000 hush agreement she had signed before the 2016 presidential election.

    Jessica Drake

    Porn star Jessica Drake, who had also accused Trump of sexual misconduct a month before the election, claimed that in 2006 at Nevada’s American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, he hit on her, thus becoming the third woman to allege that this happened right after Melania gave birth to Barron. He allegedly offered her $10,000 for sex when she turned him down.

    Summer Zervos

    Trump’s former reality show The Apprentice contestant has filed a defamation lawsuit against the president, claiming she was sexually harassed by him. She alleged that he kissed her twice on the lips: the first incident took place during a lunch meeting in his New York office in 2007, and later in Beverly Hills, where he kissed her aggressively and touched her breasts.

    Jill Harth

    Jill Harth was Donald Trump’s business partner in the beauty contest industry; when women from various industries started speaking publicly about their experience of being sexually harassed or assaulted last autumn, Harth opened up too. 

    In an interview with The Guardian, she said that in January 1993, when she was visiting his mansion Mar-a-Lago, Trump pulled her aside into one of his children’s bedrooms, grabbed her breasts and crotch.

    “He pushed me up against the wall, and had his hands all over me and tried to get up my dress again,” Harth recalled, “and I had to physically say: ‘What are you doing? Stop it.’”

    In a 1997 complaint, details of which emerged after Trump announced his candidacy for president, Harth accused him of “attempted rape.”

    Natasha Stoynoff

    A People magazine reporter, Stoynoff claimed that Trump grabbed her and “forced his tongue down her throat” at Mar-a-Lago; although he denied the allegations, saying she was not attractive enough for him to have hit on her.

    “Take a look. Look at her. Look at her words. And you tell me what you think. I don’t think so,” he said.

    Trump has denied all the allegations, saying he didn’t know these women.

    pornstar, sex scandal, Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump, United States
