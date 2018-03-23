Register
09:35 GMT +323 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Navy has started to deploy underwater drones beneath the arctic ice both to study the deterioration of the ice sheet due to climate change and to help plan for anticipated increases in traffic as previously frozen waterways open up.

    Radiation Scare: US, Canada Training for Nuke Satellite Crash in Arctic

    © Flickr/ NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US and Canada are busy preparing to fend off the threat allegedly posed to them by Russia’s new weapons, above all a nuclear-powered cruise missile.

    In late February, members of the US National Guard and Canadian reservists held a joint drill, codenamed Exercise Arctic Eagle 2018, to respond to potentially dangerous radiation releases in the Arctic, The War Zone reported.

    The drills, conducted near the US Army’s Fort Greenly in Alaska, included, among other things, mock crises, a scenario involving the need to locate a crashed satellite and contain the radiological material it had deposited across a wide area as it plummeted to earth.

    US Navy in the Arctic
    © U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton
    US Navy Submarines Test Fire Torpedoes in Arctic Exercises
    While US land forces have been going through the training exercise in Arctic conditions in Alaska as part of the Arctic Edge 2018 exercises, the US and Britain are holding joint naval exercises  near the North Pole.

    In a parallel development, two nuclear-powered US submarines participating in the Ice Exercise event have released several training torpedoes to “test under-ice weapons systems and validate tactics for weapon employment," Ryan Dropek, a weapons tester for the US Navy, said in a March 19 news release.

    Washington plans to significantly expand its naval presence in the Arctic as polar ice caps melt away and the navigable ocean there expands.

    READ MORE: Cold War: US Arctic Drills Prep For Frigid Fight

    Related:

    US Navy Submarines Test Fire Torpedoes in Arctic Exercises
    Cold War: US Arctic Drills Prep For Frigid Fight
    Tags:
    training, nuclear satellite, radiation release, Atctic drill, US National Guard, Ryan Dropek, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse