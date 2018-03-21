Trump Sends to Senate Nomination of Pompeo for US Secretary of State

"Mike Pompeo, of Kansas, to be Secretary of State, vice Rex W. Tillerson," the release said on Tuesday. Pompeo’s nomination must be confirmed by the Senate. Nomination hearings are likely to be scheduled in April.
Trump recently announced he was firing Rex Tillerson as his secretary of state and made his choice in favour of CIA Director Mike Pompeo as his next state secretary.
Earlier, Human Rights Watch criticized Mike Pompeo's nomination due to his history of support of torture, adding that Pompeo had not denounced the government's use of the "advanced" interrogation techniques.
